City of Elma and Grays Harbor Fire #5 to combine/Ocean Shores to see EMS levy, based on initial results
Local voters overwhelmingly approved both of the items on the April Special Election ballot.
Grays Harbor Fire District #5 and the City of Elma are combining their fire and EMS services, and Ocean Shores residents will fund a six-year Emergency Medical Services Levy based on the initial turnout.
On Tuesday night, the results of the April election were announced, and showed an over 80% approval for the annexation of the City of Elma into Grays Harbor Fire District #5 from both voting districts.
The topic of annexation was announced in 2020. In a release at that time it stated that the city and the district have been working together using multiple Interlocal Agreements since 2008.
The proposed annexation is said to be a benefit both the City of Elma and Grays Harbor Fire District 5 by improving services to citizens and the safety of personnel.
The City of Elma Fire and Grays Harbor Fire District 5 work together to protect and serve roughly 13,000 people throughout 172 square miles that include the communities of Elma, Rural Elma, Satsop, Malone, Porter, and Bush Creek.
In Ocean Shores, residents will see an extension of their current 6 year EMS levy after residents showed a nearly 70% approval as of the initial ballot results on election night.
In total, initial turnout saw 3,775 ballots counted, showing 30.59% of eligible voters.
|FD #5 – Fire District 5 Annexation of City of Elma into Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No.5
|Yes
|713
|84.68%
|No
|129
|15.32%
|
|842
|
|City of Elma – Fire District 5 Annexation of City of Elma into Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No.5
|Yes
|396
|80.82%
|No
|94
|19.18%
|
|490
|
|City of Ocean Shores Emergency Medical Services – Six Year Levy
|Yes
|1704
|69.81%
|No
|737
|30.19%
|
|2441
|