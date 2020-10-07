      Weather Alert

City of Aberdeen opening 3rd round small business grants

Oct 7, 2020 @ 6:31am

The City of Aberdeen has announced a Round 3 of small business grants relating to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the City of Aberdeen announced that grant applications for the 3rd round are available on the City’s Website beginning, October 7, 2020, after 1:00 pm. 

An information sheet and application will be available online at www.aberdeenwa.gov

All applications are due to the City no later than, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm. 

Late applications will not be accepted.

Any City of Aberdeen business that meets certain criteria are eligible:

  • Have a current City of Aberdeen Business License and have been in business for at least one year prior to March 1, 2020.
  • Is in good financial standing with City of Aberdeen finances (i.e. B & O Taxes, Utilities fees).
  • Have a physical business location within the city limits of Aberdeen on or before March 1, 2019.
  • Have no more than 20 full-time-equivalent employees (priority given to business with 10 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees).
  • Engage in the type of business eligible to receive funding by the US Small Business Administration.
  • Ability to demonstrate the loss of income due to COVID-19.
  • Ability to prove that you have been previously profitable with financial statements and/or tax returns.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $10,000. Award amounts will be determined based on the businesses net loss statements between March 1, 2019-May 31, 2019 and March 1, 2020-May 31, 2020.

Maximum award amounts will be at 30% of the net loss amounts between those months.

