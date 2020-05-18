City of Aberdeen initiates new rules for City Hall
The Aberdeen City Hall is under new regulations until May 31st to provide service and safety to staff and residents.
In a release, the city states that public access to City Hall is by appointment only for residents.
The recent public health rules are for all departments. They ask anyone with an appointment that may be sick, or if someone in their house is sick, to not enter the building.
Social distancing is required: 6 foot distances are marked and a failure to follow social distancing will result in you being asked to leave.
Hand sanitizer is available on all floors, asking residents to regularly sanitize hands, although there will be no public restrooms during this time.
In addition, wearing masks and/or gloves is recommended.
Payments for utility and other City bills will continue to be accepted online; at the dropbox in the alley behind City Hall, or in person by appointment only at the service windows at the 1 st floor Finance Department.
Staff will also be available for telephone or email consultation.
Building permit information is available online through the City’s website (www.aberdeenwa.gov) Smart.Gov program.
CONTACT NUMBERS BY DEPARTMENT:
- Finance Department: 360-537-3210
- Building/Code Enforcement: 360-537-3217
- Parks & Recreation: 360-537-3230
- Public Works: 360-537-3224
- Human Resources: 360-537-3207
- Legal: 360-537-3231
- Municipal Court: 360-533-5411
You can contact each department by phone noted above or email utilizing the contact information available on the City’s website at www.aberdeenwa.gov.