Christmas thief shot by homeowner

The Aberdeen Police Department says that a car thief was shot by a the car owner at his home this morning.

According to reports, just before 1:30 this morning, Aberdeen Police Officers were dispatched to a a shooting in the 400 block of North Washington Street.

When Officers arrived, they found 2 men outside the home. One had been shot in the leg, and the other had shot him.

Police Officers secured the man who fired the shot and applied a tourniquet to the 28-year-old man with the gunshot wound to the leg before he was taken to to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The 54-year-old homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

APD says that the initial investigation appears to show that the 28-year-old was attempting to steal a vehicle and was confronted by the homeowner.

After being treated and released from the hospital for the gunshot wound, the man was booked into Aberdeen Jail pending arraignment for Burglary 2nd Degree and Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft.