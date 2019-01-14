Choker men home again this week after hard week on the road

The Grays Harbor College men’s basketball team opened up their NWAC West Region league play last week at Centralia College.

Coming off a four game win streak with road wins against Treasure Valley College, Mt. Hood College, and Pacific University Jv, the Chokers dropped their league opener to Centralia 101 – 80.

The Grays Harbor men are off to an 8-8 start overall, with the teams’ success credited as being spearheaded by returning Sophomore Carl Fischer Jr. and Redshirt Freshmen Zyare Ruffin.

“The two returning players are focal points on both the defensive and offensive end for the Chokers” according to coach Matt Vargas.

Zyare Ruffin started league play with a 25 point and 7 rebound performance while Fischer Jr. add 17 points and 6 rebounds.

The men’s team traveled to Lakewood this Saturday, on the road once again to face Pierce College, where they fell to the Raiders 94-69.

The Grays Harbor College basketball programs return to home action next week January 16th and January 19th, to face Highline College and Lower Columbia College.