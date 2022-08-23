Chinook retention in Ilwaco Marine Fishery closes

Chinook retention near Ilwaco has been closed.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said that the recreational salmon season has been updated for Marine Area 1.

Under the change, chinook retention is closed, but salmon fishing in the previously closed area from Columbia River north to the tip of Leadbetter Point and within approximately 3 miles of shore has been reopened.

A daily limit of two salmon is allowed, although Chinook and wild coho must be released.

The change takes effect as of today and runs through the expected season close on September 30.

WDFW says that the adjustment is necessary to extend salmon seasons in Ilwaco.

Marine Area 1 is approaching the Chinook quota for the season, although a portion of that quota is reserved to account for release mortalities if the area is to remain open for coho fishing.

The coho quota for the area is 84,000 which will allow for significant angling opportunity during the remainder of the salmon season.

Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close Sept. 30, but areas could close earlier if quotas are met.

Anglers can be notified of any in-season rules changes as they are announced by signing up for WDFW regulation updates at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.