Child porn seized at Aberdeen apartment
A child pornography investigation in South Aberdeen led to a search warrant this week.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that this week detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in the 1700 block of S. Boone Street.
They say that the department had received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) regarding downloaded child pornography.
After search warrants were obtained for the IP address, it led detectives to the apartment.
Several electronic devices were seized during the search warrant.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
The investigation is on-going.