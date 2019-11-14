Chief Shumate introduces APD VIPS to Aberdeen Council
Aberdeen, WA – Last night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate introduced the new APD unit Volunteers In Police Services.
The resurrection of this unit was spearheaded by Aberdeen Sergeant Steve Timmons.
This unit originated from President George W. Bush back in 2002 during the state of the union address.
The VIPS are a volunteer group that is organized to assist the Aberdeen Police Department in providing a higher level of service to the community.
Chief Shumate closed the presentation by thanking those involved.