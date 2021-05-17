Chetna Mahajan Joins ZoomInfo as Chief Information Officer

Seasoned Executive to Lead Company’s Information Technology Strategy for Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that Chetna Mahajan has joined as Chief Information Officer.
With nearly two decades of experience in technology and operations, she will lead ZoomInfo’s information technology strategy to accelerate digital transformation and operational excellence as the company continues its rapid growth. Mahajan will serve on ZoomInfo’s executive leadership team and report to Chris Hays, ZoomInfo’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Chetna’s ability to strategically align digital technology and business operations is unmatched,” said Hays. “She has exceptional expertise in scaling enterprise-wide information technology initiatives and running multimillion-dollar projects successfully for international companies. Chetna will be instrumental in helping our customers grow their businesses rapidly and enabling our company to continue to innovate globally.”
Mahajan joins ZoomInfo with senior leadership experience at both public and private data-driven, high-growth technology companies. Most recently, she was Vice President of Business Systems and Data Analytics at Conga, the leader in commercial operations transformation, where she oversaw a portfolio of 150-plus business and enterprise systems supporting functional operations. She also drove initiatives around client engagement, revenue growth, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and security and compliance.
Prior to Conga, Mahajan served as Senior Director of Business Systems, Intelligent Automation, and Digital Experience for Symantec, the cybersecurity software company. In this role, she led engagement for multiple global digital transformation initiatives and automation for Lead-to-Renew and new business programs and applications. She also held senior roles at Delta Dental of California, the Colorado Governor’s Office of Information Technology, Boeing, and Sun Microsystems.
“ZoomInfo is at the forefront of accelerating digital innovation, creating seamless customer experiences, and building impactful products,” said Mahajan. “As we continue to expand our business, we must focus on furthering our operational excellence, strategy development, and agile execution. I’m passionate about how information technology can help achieve increased customer engagement and satisfaction.”
Mahajan is an advisory board member for Ninja Focus, a digital mindfulness and meditation platform for young children. She is a member of the Athena Alliance, the Consortium of Information Systems Executives, and Pulse for Technology Executives. She holds an MBA from the University of Colorado, an M.S. in computer science engineering from Arizona State University, and a B.S. in electrical engineering from TIET, India.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
