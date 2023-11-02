Chehalis Tribe request new gaming options for Lucky Eagle Casino

There could be new gaming opportunities at the Lucky Eagle Casino if approved by the state.

Discussion was heard on Wednesday by the Senate Business, Financial Services, Gaming & Trade and House Regulated Substances & Gaming committees in regards to a request from the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation for an adjustment to their gaming compact with the state to consider the addition of “Electronic Table Games” at Lucky Eagle Casino.

This would mean the electronic games could be run like the regular Class III table games you would see among casinos statewide, but without a human dealer.

The 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act allows for certain gaming activities within tribal lands to generate revenue specifically for tribes as part of a tribal-state compact under the oversight of the state gambling commission.

This would be the seventh amendment to the compact since the initial gaming compact was established by the tribe in December 1992.

Chehalis Chairman Dustin Klatush spoke to the committees regarding the proposed change, saying that since introduction, the scope of gaming at the casino has continued to change.



Chairman Klatush added that without local taxes to fund their programs, gaming revenue has been able to fill gaps in their local needs.



The Wednesday meeting featured a change in the amendment to documents already heard by the committees in July to add clarification to a portion regarding problem gaming.

The proposal would allow the Chehalis tribal casino to bring in the new gaming systems that are said to have play consistent with traditional table games played with an electronic wagering system.

Julie Lies, Tribal Liaison for the Washington State Gambling Commission spoke regarding the next steps, saying that public comment will be accepted later this month.

Following the public hearing, the commission will consider the compact amendment before forwarding it onto Governor Inslee who has final executive authority.