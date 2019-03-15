Changes to local FEMA maps may impact you

A public meeting this month will look to inform residents on revisions to the local flood map.

Following the recently finished FEMA study of the Chehalis, Satsop, and Black River in the Lower Chehalis Watershed, an open house has been scheduled to talk to Grays Harbor about the flood map from this study.

On March 20, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, property owners and residents are invited to discuss the potential impacts of and provide feedback on the proposed community flood map revisions. This open house will be held on the first floor of the Grays Harbor County Administration Building located at 100 W. Broadway, in Montesano.

The FEMA maps identify areas that have a 1-percent chance of flooding in any year, and help identify areas with a risk of serious flooding. These risks will influence flood insurance prices for mortgages in the area and be used for hazard mitigation plans and land use and development decisions.

At the open house, anyone who attends will have the opportunity to learn what the changes mean for them and how the map revision will impact their property and community.

Residents can preview the map at https://arcg.is/0zT09L, or get a custom flood map from the Grays Harbor County Planning Division by emailing: pbd@co.grays-harbor.wa.us or calling 360-249-4222 and ask for a Planner.

If you can’t attend the Open House,questions can be sent to;

Grays Harbor Planning Division

100 W. Broadway, Montesano, WA 98563

or via email to PBD@co.grays-harbor.wa.us

Include your name, address, parcel number (if available), mailing address (if it is different), email address, and phone number.

Flooding is the most common and most expensive natural disaster in the United States. Statistics show that the high-risk areas on flood maps have a 26-percent chance of being flooded at some point during a 30-year mortgage. In comparison, most homes have only a 9-percent chance of being damaged by fire.

Find more information on flooding and flood safety at www.floodsmart.gov.