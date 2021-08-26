Changes to Grays Harbor court operations begin Sept. 1

In-person hearings for many court cases within the county are being suspended and other operations are being limited, due to the recent rate of COVID-19 cases.
Presiding Judge David Edwards issued an order this week that will make multiple changes to the local court system starting on Sep 1, 2021 and continuing until further notice.
Judge Edwards noted that, “Less than 50% of the population of Grays Harbor County is fully vaccinated at this time, which creates an unsafe and unreasonable risk for all persons employed within the Grays Harbor County courthouse and other related court facilities, and for all persons who enter such buildings or facilities.”
Some of the items included in the order are;
Also included in the order, the Grays Harbor Clerk’s Office will limit their hours to the public from Monday-Friday between 9-11am, with access by phone or email from 8a-5p.
The Court Administration office will close to the public. They can also be contacted by email or phone from 8a-4p.
Court Security personnel will screen anyone entering the courthouse and have the authority to deny entry to any person.