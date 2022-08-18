Changes made to Westport salmon season

Chinook catch in the Westport Marine Area this season have caused a change in salmon catch limitations.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that, starting today, restrictions have been put in place off the Grays Harbor coast as of today.

According to officials, through August 14, 77% of the Marine Area 2 Chinook guideline has already been taken (9,353 of 12,070).

A change has been made in the Westport Chinook season, making possession of Chinook onboard a vessel unlawful on certain days.

Starting today and through Monday, August 22, the daily salmon catch limit allows for one Chinook to be kept out of a daily limit of two fish.

As of Monday and running through the projected end of the season on September 30, all Chinook and wild coho must be released and posesion of Chinook onboard a vessel, including in transit, is unlawful.

Due to the high Chinook catch rates so far this season, this action was made as to not exceed the modest Chinook guideline and preserve the length of the season.

WDFW says that the change allows the season to continue the opportunity to access significant coho abundance and fish for salmon seven days per week.

The catch quotas for recreational fisheries North of Cape Falcon in 2022 are 27,000 Chinook and 168,000 marked coho, with an Area 2 Chinook guideline of 12,070 and Area 2 coho quota of 62,160.

Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close Sept. 30, but areas may close earlier if quotas are met.

Effective Dates and Rules:

Aug. 18, through Aug. 22, 2022:

Sundays through Thursdays: Daily limit 2, no more than 1 of which may be a Chinook. Chinook min. size 22″. Coho min. size 16″. Other salmon species no min. size. Release wild coho.

Fridays and Saturdays: Daily limit 2. Coho min. size 16″. Other salmon species no min. size. Release Chinook and wild coho. Possession of Chinook onboard a vessel, including in transit, is unlawful.

Aug. 22, through Sept. 30, 2022:

Daily limit 2. Coho min. size 16″. Other salmon species no min. size. Release Chinook and wild coho. Possession of Chinook onboard a vessel, including in transit, is unlawful.

Reason for action:

Due to the high Chinook catch rates so far this season, this action is necessary to not exceed the modest Chinook guideline and preserve the length of the season while continuing to allow opportunity to access significant coho abundance and fish for salmon seven days per week.

Additional information:

Grays Harbor Control Zone is closed.

Anglers can be notified of in-season rules changes as they are announced by signing up for WDFW Regulation Updates at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.