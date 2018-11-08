Changes following 2nd count of local Election ballots
By KXRO News
Nov 8, 2018 @ 6:35 AM

Following the second count of ballots in the General Election, a race tightened while another switched the leader entirely.

The race for Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge has changed, with David Mistachkin now leading appointed Judge Ray Kahler. Mistachkin has a gone from a 20 point deficit on Election Night to now leading by 241 votes. Mistachkin holds 50.55% of the vote with 11,034 votes to Kahler’s 49.45% and 10,793.

In the 19th District Representative race, a lead by Jim Walsh has shrunk as challenger Erin Frasier now trails by only 298 votes. Walsh leads with 23,242 and 50.32% to Frasier at 22,944 and 49.68%. On Election Night, Walsh was leading by 552.

For Grays Harbor County Auditor, Joe MacLean continues to lead Chris Thomas by approximately 300 votes, strengthening his lead slightly to 50.7%. MacLean garnered 12,273 to Thomas and 11,936.

Kimberly Foster has also increased her lead, now showing a 51.17% lead over Janice Louthan. Foster showed 11,929 votes to Louthan at 11,383.

In Pacific County, Hawk Runyon will return to a Commissioner seat, although a different kind of Commissioner. Runyon leads after updated results by 57.14% and 4,241 votes for Pacific County Commissioner over Todd Stephens and 3,181 votes for 42.86%.  Runyon is a former Raymond Mayor and City Commissioner.

Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson is now trailing his challenger by over 600 votes after early numbers, with Robin Souvenir holding a 53.75% lead.

Mark McClain will retain his role as Pacific County Prosecutor, leading by a nearly 20% over challenger Pam Nogueira Maneman.

In the Pacific County PUD race, Debbie Oakes is leading Don Pape for the Commissioner role.

Voters in Washington are rejecting a carbon fee for the state, although a ban on food taxes, increased firearm regulation, and a measure that would bring additional training and oversight to police are all passing by larger margins.

While the population overall voted for the gun and police measures, local voters joined the vast majority of the state outside Puget Sound in opposing the additional regulations.

Also in contrast, Grays Harbor leaned Republican in many races against incumbents, with Mike Chapman, Steve Tharinger, and Maria Cantwell trailing locally and leading throughout the districts. Both Chapman and Tharinger won locally in 2016.

Over 60% of voters turned out in both Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties according to the new figures. As of Election night, only 51.19% in Grays Harbor and 50.68% in Pacific County had been counted.

25,737 ballots were counted as of Wednesday afternoon, with more votes set to be tabulated this week and the election certified on November 27th.

Grays Harbor Election Results

Pacific County Election Results

 

Grays Harbor

November 6, 2018 General Election

Last updated on 11/07/2018 4:28 PM

Number of Precincts 77
Number of Registered Voters 42,791
Total Ballots Counted 25,737
Estimated Ballots Left to Count
Next Ballot Count On 11/08/2018 4:30 PM
Last Tabulated 11/07/2018 4:28 PM
Voter Turnout 60.15%
Certification Date 11/27/2018
Export Results CSV · XML | Precincts CSV
State Measures

State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 7,308 29.11%
No
 17,793 70.89%
Total Votes 25,101 100%

State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 16,909 66.64%
No
 8,465 33.36%
Total Votes 25,374 100%

State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 10,791 42.4%
No
 14,658 57.6%
Total Votes 25,449 100%

State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 12,361 48.73%
No
 13,003 51.27%
Total Votes 25,364 100%

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed
 16,140 66.68%
Maintained
 8,064 33.32%
Total Votes 24,204 100%
Federal

United States U.S. Senator
Candidate Vote Vote %
Maria Cantwell
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 12,112 47.86%
Susan Hutchison
(Prefers Republican Party)
 13,194 52.14%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25,306
Congressional

Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Derek Kilmer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 13,834 55.13%
Douglas Dightman
(Prefers Republican Party)
 11,258 44.87%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25,092
Legislative

Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
 5,579 48.06%
Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 6,030 51.94%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 11,609

Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 6,752 58.54%
Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
 4,782 41.46%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 11,534

Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mike Chapman
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 6,608 49.2%
Jodi Wilke
(Prefers Republican Party)
 6,823 50.8%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 13,431

Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Steve Tharinger
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 6,355 47.78%
Jim McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
 6,946 52.22%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 13,301
County

Grays Harbor – ALL Commissioner #3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Vickie L. Raines
(States No Party Preference)
 17,497
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 17,497

Grays Harbor – ALL Assessor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dan Lindgren
(Prefers Democrat Party)
 16,699
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,699

Grays Harbor – ALL Auditor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Joe MacLean
(Prefers Republican Party)
 12,273 50.7%
Chris Thomas
(Prefers Democrat Party)
 11,936 49.3%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 24,209

Grays Harbor – ALL Clerk
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kimberly R Foster
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 11,929 51.17%
Janice Louthan
(Prefers Non Partisan Party)
 11,383 48.83%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 23,312

Grays Harbor – ALL Coroner
Candidate Vote Vote %
Robert G. Kegel
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 16,836
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,836

Grays Harbor – ALL Prosecutor
Candidate Vote Vote %
Katie Svoboda
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 16,531
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,531

Grays Harbor – ALL Sheriff
Candidate Vote Vote %
Richard Scott
(States No Party Preference)
 18,647
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 18,647

Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kenneth Albert
(Prefers Democrat Party)
 16,372
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,372

Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Kyle L. Imler
 16,466
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,466

Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Tom Copland
 16,639
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,639
Judicial

Supreme Court Justice Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Susan Owens
 16,590
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,590

Supreme Court Justice Position 8
Candidate Vote Vote %
Nathan Choi
 7,909 39.51%
Steve Gonzalez
 12,110 60.49%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 20,019

Supreme Court Justice Position 9
Candidate Vote Vote %
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
 16,229
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,229

Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Judge Position 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Rebecca Glasgow
 16,181
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,181

Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Ray Kahler
 10,793 49.45%
David Mistachkin
 11,034 50.55%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 21,827
Public Utility

PUD District PUD Comm (1)
Candidate Vote Vote %
Allen Werth
 6,705 34.95%
Arie Callaghan
 12,482 65.05%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 19,187
School

Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam HOQUIAM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28 BONDS TO RENOVATE, MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE SCHOOL FACILITIES
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved
 2,381 68.6%
Rejected
 1,090 31.4%
Total Votes 3,471 100%
Fire

Fire District 15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 125 56.56%
No
 96 43.44%
Total Votes 221 100%

Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 16 Excess Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 142 61.74%
No
 88 38.26%
Total Votes 230 100%

 

Pacific County

November 6, 2018 General Election

Last updated on 11/07/2018 3:13 PM

Number of Precincts 39
Number of Registered Voters 14,724
Total Ballots Counted 8,845
Estimated Ballots Left to Count
Next Ballot Count On 11/09/2018 4:30 PM
Last Tabulated 11/07/2018 3:13 PM
Voter Turnout 60.07%
Certification Date 11/27/2018
Export Results CSV · XML | Precincts CSV
State Measures

State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 2,903 33.34%
No
 5,804 66.66%
Total Votes 8,707 100%

State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 5,255 60.58%
No
 3,420 39.42%
Total Votes 8,675 100%

State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 3,943 45.2%
No
 4,780 54.8%
Total Votes 8,723 100%

State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 4,619 53.22%
No
 4,060 46.78%
Total Votes 8,679 100%

Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
Candidate Vote Vote %
Repealed
 5,372 65.07%
Maintained
 2,884 34.93%
Total Votes 8,256 100%
Federal

United States U.S. Senator
Candidate Vote Vote %
Maria Cantwell
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 4,387 50.57%
Susan Hutchison
(Prefers Republican Party)
 4,288 49.43%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,675
Congressional

Congressional District 3 U.S. Representative

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jaime Herrera Beutler
(Prefers Republican Party)
 4,370 50.72%
Carolyn Long
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 4,246 49.28%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,616
Legislative

Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
 4,062 46.98%
Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 4,585 53.02%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,647

Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 4,876 56.76%
Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
 3,715 43.24%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,591
County

Pacific County COUNTY ASSESSOR
Candidate Vote Vote %
Bruce P. Walker
(States No Party Preference)
 6,401
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 6,401

Pacific County COUNTY AUDITOR
Candidate Vote Vote %
Joyce Kidd
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 6,130
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 6,130

Pacific County COUNTY CLERK
Candidate Vote Vote %
Virginia A. Leach
(Prefers Democrat Party)
 6,107
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 6,107

Pacific County COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03
Candidate Vote Vote %
Michael “Hawk” Runyon
(Prefers Independent Party)
 4,241 57.14%
Todd P. Stephens
(States No Party Preference)
 3,181 42.86%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,422

Pacific County COUNTY SHERIFF
Candidate Vote Vote %
Scott L. Johnson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 3,942 46.25%
Robin Souvenir
(Prefers Independent Party)
 4,582 53.75%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,524

Pacific County COUNTY TREASURER
Candidate Vote Vote %
RENEE GOODIN
(Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party)
 6,083
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 6,083

Pacific County PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mark McClain
(Prefers Independent Party)
 4,855 59.54%
Pam Nogueira Maneman
(States No Party Preference)
 3,299 40.46%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 8,154
Judicial

Supreme Court Justice Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Susan Owens
 5,821
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 5,821

Supreme Court Justice Position 8
Candidate Vote Vote %
Nathan Choi
 2,632 38.75%
Steve Gonzalez
 4,160 61.25%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 6,792

Supreme Court Justice Position 9
Candidate Vote Vote %
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
 5,687
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 5,687

Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Judge Position 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Rich Melnick
 5,514
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 5,514

Court – North District DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Candidate Vote Vote %
Elizabeth Penoyar
 2,612
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,612

Court – South District DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Candidate Vote Vote %
Nancy R. McAllister
 3,489
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,489
Public Utility

PUD District 2 PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02
Candidate Vote Vote %
Debbie Oakes
 4,418 56.98%
Don Pape
 3,336 43.02%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 7,754
EMS

Emergency Med. Service 1 Proposition No. 1 Ambulance and Emergency Medical Service Funding Ambulance and Emergency Medical Service Funding
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved
 2,565 70.18%
Rejected
 1,090 29.82%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,655
Fire

Fire District #15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy

*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 21 70%
No
 9 30%
Total Votes 30 100%
