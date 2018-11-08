Changes following 2nd count of local Election ballots

Following the second count of ballots in the General Election, a race tightened while another switched the leader entirely.
The race for Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge has changed, with David Mistachkin now leading appointed Judge Ray Kahler. Mistachkin has a gone from a 20 point deficit on Election Night to now leading by 241 votes. Mistachkin holds 50.55% of the vote with 11,034 votes to Kahler’s 49.45% and 10,793.
In the 19th District Representative race, a lead by Jim Walsh has shrunk as challenger Erin Frasier now trails by only 298 votes. Walsh leads with 23,242 and 50.32% to Frasier at 22,944 and 49.68%. On Election Night, Walsh was leading by 552.
For Grays Harbor County Auditor, Joe MacLean continues to lead Chris Thomas by approximately 300 votes, strengthening his lead slightly to 50.7%. MacLean garnered 12,273 to Thomas and 11,936.
Kimberly Foster has also increased her lead, now showing a 51.17% lead over Janice Louthan. Foster showed 11,929 votes to Louthan at 11,383.
In Pacific County, Hawk Runyon will return to a Commissioner seat, although a different kind of Commissioner. Runyon leads after updated results by 57.14% and 4,241 votes for Pacific County Commissioner over Todd Stephens and 3,181 votes for 42.86%. Runyon is a former Raymond Mayor and City Commissioner.
Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson is now trailing his challenger by over 600 votes after early numbers, with Robin Souvenir holding a 53.75% lead.
Mark McClain will retain his role as Pacific County Prosecutor, leading by a nearly 20% over challenger Pam Nogueira Maneman.
In the Pacific County PUD race, Debbie Oakes is leading Don Pape for the Commissioner role.
Voters in Washington are rejecting a carbon fee for the state, although a ban on food taxes, increased firearm regulation, and a measure that would bring additional training and oversight to police are all passing by larger margins.
While the population overall voted for the gun and police measures, local voters joined the vast majority of the state outside Puget Sound in opposing the additional regulations.
Also in contrast, Grays Harbor leaned Republican in many races against incumbents, with Mike Chapman, Steve Tharinger, and Maria Cantwell trailing locally and leading throughout the districts. Both Chapman and Tharinger won locally in 2016.
Over 60% of voters turned out in both Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties according to the new figures. As of Election night, only 51.19% in Grays Harbor and 50.68% in Pacific County had been counted.
25,737 ballots were counted as of Wednesday afternoon, with more votes set to be tabulated this week and the election certified on November 27th.
Pacific County Election Results
Grays Harbor
November 6, 2018 General Election
Last updated on 11/07/2018 4:28 PM
|Number of Precincts
|77
|Number of Registered Voters
|42,791
|Total Ballots Counted
|25,737
|Estimated Ballots Left to Count
|Next Ballot Count On
|11/08/2018 4:30 PM
|Last Tabulated
|11/07/2018 4:28 PM
|Voter Turnout
|60.15%
|Certification Date
|11/27/2018
|Export Results
|CSV · XML | Precincts CSV
|
State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|7,308
|29.11%
|
No
|17,793
|70.89%
|Total Votes
|25,101
|100%
|
State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|16,909
|66.64%
|
No
|8,465
|33.36%
|Total Votes
|25,374
|100%
|
State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|10,791
|42.4%
|
No
|14,658
|57.6%
|Total Votes
|25,449
|100%
|
State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|12,361
|48.73%
|
No
|13,003
|51.27%
|Total Votes
|25,364
|100%
|
Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Repealed
|16,140
|66.68%
|
Maintained
|8,064
|33.32%
|Total Votes
|24,204
|100%
|
United States U.S. Senator
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Maria Cantwell
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|12,112
|47.86%
|
Susan Hutchison
(Prefers Republican Party)
|13,194
|52.14%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25,306
|
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Derek Kilmer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|13,834
|55.13%
|
Douglas Dightman
(Prefers Republican Party)
|11,258
|44.87%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25,092
|
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,579
|48.06%
|
Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,030
|51.94%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|11,609
|
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,752
|58.54%
|
Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,782
|41.46%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|11,534
|
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Mike Chapman
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,608
|49.2%
|
Jodi Wilke
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,823
|50.8%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|13,431
|
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Steve Tharinger
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,355
|47.78%
|
Jim McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,946
|52.22%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|13,301
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Commissioner #3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Vickie L. Raines
(States No Party Preference)
|17,497
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|17,497
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Assessor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Dan Lindgren
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|16,699
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,699
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Auditor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Joe MacLean
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,273
|50.7%
|
Chris Thomas
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|11,936
|49.3%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|24,209
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Clerk
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Kimberly R Foster
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|11,929
|51.17%
|
Janice Louthan
(Prefers Non Partisan Party)
|11,383
|48.83%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|23,312
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Coroner
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Robert G. Kegel
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|16,836
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,836
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Prosecutor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Katie Svoboda
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|16,531
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,531
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Sheriff
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Richard Scott
(States No Party Preference)
|18,647
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|18,647
|
Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Kenneth Albert
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|16,372
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,372
|
Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Kyle L. Imler
|16,466
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,466
|
Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Tom Copland
|16,639
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,639
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Susan Owens
|16,590
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,590
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Nathan Choi
|7,909
|39.51%
|
Steve Gonzalez
|12,110
|60.49%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|20,019
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 9
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|16,229
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,229
|
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Judge Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Rebecca Glasgow
|16,181
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|16,181
|
Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Ray Kahler
|10,793
|49.45%
|
David Mistachkin
|11,034
|50.55%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|21,827
|
PUD District PUD Comm (1)
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Allen Werth
|6,705
|34.95%
|
Arie Callaghan
|12,482
|65.05%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|19,187
|
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam HOQUIAM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28 BONDS TO RENOVATE, MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE SCHOOL FACILITIES
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Approved
|2,381
|68.6%
|
Rejected
|1,090
|31.4%
|Total Votes
|3,471
|100%
|
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|125
|56.56%
|
No
|96
|43.44%
|Total Votes
|221
|100%
|
Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 16 Excess Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|142
|61.74%
|
No
|88
|38.26%
|Total Votes
|230
|100%
Pacific County
November 6, 2018 General Election
Last updated on 11/07/2018 3:13 PM
|Number of Precincts
|39
|Number of Registered Voters
|14,724
|Total Ballots Counted
|8,845
|Estimated Ballots Left to Count
|Next Ballot Count On
|11/09/2018 4:30 PM
|Last Tabulated
|11/07/2018 3:13 PM
|Voter Turnout
|60.07%
|Certification Date
|11/27/2018
|Export Results
|CSV · XML | Precincts CSV
|
State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|2,903
|33.34%
|
No
|5,804
|66.66%
|Total Votes
|8,707
|100%
|
State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|5,255
|60.58%
|
No
|3,420
|39.42%
|Total Votes
|8,675
|100%
|
State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|3,943
|45.2%
|
No
|4,780
|54.8%
|Total Votes
|8,723
|100%
|
State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|4,619
|53.22%
|
No
|4,060
|46.78%
|Total Votes
|8,679
|100%
|
Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Repealed
|5,372
|65.07%
|
Maintained
|2,884
|34.93%
|Total Votes
|8,256
|100%
|
United States U.S. Senator
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Maria Cantwell
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|4,387
|50.57%
|
Susan Hutchison
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,288
|49.43%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|8,675
|
Congressional District 3 U.S. Representative
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Jaime Herrera Beutler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,370
|50.72%
|
Carolyn Long
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|4,246
|49.28%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|8,616
|
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,062
|46.98%
|
Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|4,585
|53.02%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|8,647
|
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|4,876
|56.76%
|
Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,715
|43.24%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|8,591
|
Pacific County COUNTY ASSESSOR
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Bruce P. Walker
(States No Party Preference)
|6,401
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|6,401
|
Pacific County COUNTY AUDITOR
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Joyce Kidd
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,130
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|6,130
|
Pacific County COUNTY CLERK
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Virginia A. Leach
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|6,107
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|6,107
|
Pacific County COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Michael “Hawk” Runyon
(Prefers Independent Party)
|4,241
|57.14%
|
Todd P. Stephens
(States No Party Preference)
|3,181
|42.86%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,422
|
Pacific County COUNTY SHERIFF
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Scott L. Johnson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3,942
|46.25%
|
Robin Souvenir
(Prefers Independent Party)
|4,582
|53.75%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|8,524
|
Pacific County COUNTY TREASURER
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
RENEE GOODIN
(Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party)
|6,083
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|6,083
|
Pacific County PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Mark McClain
(Prefers Independent Party)
|4,855
|59.54%
|
Pam Nogueira Maneman
(States No Party Preference)
|3,299
|40.46%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|8,154
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Susan Owens
|5,821
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|5,821
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Nathan Choi
|2,632
|38.75%
|
Steve Gonzalez
|4,160
|61.25%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|6,792
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 9
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|5,687
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|5,687
|
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Judge Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Rich Melnick
|5,514
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|5,514
|
Court – North District DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Elizabeth Penoyar
|2,612
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,612
|
Court – South District DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Nancy R. McAllister
|3,489
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|3,489
|
PUD District 2 PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Debbie Oakes
|4,418
|56.98%
|
Don Pape
|3,336
|43.02%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|7,754
|
Emergency Med. Service 1 Proposition No. 1 Ambulance and Emergency Medical Service Funding Ambulance and Emergency Medical Service Funding
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Approved
|2,565
|70.18%
|
Rejected
|1,090
|29.82%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|3,655
|
Fire District #15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy
*Multi-county race. Results include only Pacific County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|21
|70%
|
No
|9
|30%
|Total Votes
|30
|100%