Changes following 2nd count of local Election ballots

Following the second count of ballots in the General Election, a race tightened while another switched the leader entirely.

The race for Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge has changed, with David Mistachkin now leading appointed Judge Ray Kahler. Mistachkin has a gone from a 20 point deficit on Election Night to now leading by 241 votes. Mistachkin holds 50.55% of the vote with 11,034 votes to Kahler’s 49.45% and 10,793.

In the 19th District Representative race, a lead by Jim Walsh has shrunk as challenger Erin Frasier now trails by only 298 votes. Walsh leads with 23,242 and 50.32% to Frasier at 22,944 and 49.68%. On Election Night, Walsh was leading by 552.

For Grays Harbor County Auditor, Joe MacLean continues to lead Chris Thomas by approximately 300 votes, strengthening his lead slightly to 50.7%. MacLean garnered 12,273 to Thomas and 11,936.

Kimberly Foster has also increased her lead, now showing a 51.17% lead over Janice Louthan. Foster showed 11,929 votes to Louthan at 11,383.

In Pacific County, Hawk Runyon will return to a Commissioner seat, although a different kind of Commissioner. Runyon leads after updated results by 57.14% and 4,241 votes for Pacific County Commissioner over Todd Stephens and 3,181 votes for 42.86%. Runyon is a former Raymond Mayor and City Commissioner.

Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson is now trailing his challenger by over 600 votes after early numbers, with Robin Souvenir holding a 53.75% lead.

Mark McClain will retain his role as Pacific County Prosecutor, leading by a nearly 20% over challenger Pam Nogueira Maneman.

In the Pacific County PUD race, Debbie Oakes is leading Don Pape for the Commissioner role.

Voters in Washington are rejecting a carbon fee for the state, although a ban on food taxes, increased firearm regulation, and a measure that would bring additional training and oversight to police are all passing by larger margins.

While the population overall voted for the gun and police measures, local voters joined the vast majority of the state outside Puget Sound in opposing the additional regulations.

Also in contrast, Grays Harbor leaned Republican in many races against incumbents, with Mike Chapman, Steve Tharinger, and Maria Cantwell trailing locally and leading throughout the districts. Both Chapman and Tharinger won locally in 2016.

Over 60% of voters turned out in both Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties according to the new figures. As of Election night, only 51.19% in Grays Harbor and 50.68% in Pacific County had been counted.

25,737 ballots were counted as of Wednesday afternoon, with more votes set to be tabulated this week and the election certified on November 27th.

Grays Harbor Election Results

Pacific County Election Results

Grays Harbor

November 6, 2018 General Election

Last updated on 11/07/2018 4:28 PM

Number of Precincts 77 Number of Registered Voters 42,791 Total Ballots Counted 25,737 Estimated Ballots Left to Count Next Ballot Count On 11/08/2018 4:30 PM Last Tabulated 11/07/2018 4:28 PM Voter Turnout 60.15% Certification Date 11/27/2018 Export Results CSV · XML | Precincts CSV State Measures State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,101 100% State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,374 100% State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,449 100% State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,364 100% Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 24,204 100% Federal United States U.S. Senator Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25,306 Congressional Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 25,092 Legislative Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 11,609 Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 11,534 Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 13,431 Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 13,301 County Grays Harbor – ALL Commissioner #3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 17,497 Grays Harbor – ALL Assessor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,699 Grays Harbor – ALL Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 24,209 Grays Harbor – ALL Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 23,312 Grays Harbor – ALL Coroner Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,836 Grays Harbor – ALL Prosecutor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,531 Grays Harbor – ALL Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 18,647 Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,372 Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,466 Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,639 Judicial Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,590 Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 20,019 Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,229 Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Judge Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 16,181 Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 21,827 Public Utility PUD District PUD Comm (1) Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes (not including write-ins) 19,187 School Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam HOQUIAM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28 BONDS TO RENOVATE, MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE SCHOOL FACILITIES Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 3,471 100% Fire Fire District 15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy *Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County. Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 221 100% Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 16 Excess Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 230 100%

Pacific County

November 6, 2018 General Election

Last updated on 11/07/2018 3:13 PM