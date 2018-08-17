Change.org petition asks to #SaveThePourhouse

A Change.org petition to save The Pourhouse has now reached over 1000 signatures.

Started by “Harbor Sleuth”, the petition asks Mayor Erik Larson to not follow through with plans to demolish the building at the site of the proposed Gateway Center.

“As residents, we strongly opposed this ill-conceived demolition plan, and urge Mayor Larson to reconsider this decision or lose our re-election vote.”

The petition states that;

“The Pourhouse is Aberdeen’s oldest and most historically significant building (built in 1897), and famous as the hometown stage of Nirvana”.

Current plans for the site include a Request for Proposal to demolish both the former bar and the neighboring building that was formerly a furniture store. That building also saw a petition from the public in December 2016 to be saved.

The request from the public asks that the Pourhouse be used as a historical location instead of the Gateway Center.

“Demolishing these historic buildings would cost the city of Aberdeen hundreds of thousands of dollars that could be better spent elsewhere, and rob the citizens of Aberdeen of a priceless piece of its history. The demolition of the Pourhouse would cost us the opportunity for future Nirvana-related tourism, and the coveted Mainstreet designation (which requires a standing commitment to historic preservation.)”

As for the Gateway Center, plans have been in place for the project prior to the election of Mayor Larson, and funding has been added over the years to create site plans and to purchase the lots. The City of Aberdeen is looking for state funding to finish the project.

As of this week, there have been people on the site doing work prior to the planned demolition, and the sign that hung in front of the Pourhouse has been removed.

(KXRO does not support nor oppose the petition. A “signature” is required before being able to embed the link above.)