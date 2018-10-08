CERT training coming to Pacific County

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course in South Bend starting this weekend .

The CERT program is an “all-risk, all-hazard” training designed to help protect residents, their family, neighbors, and neighborhood in an emergency situation.

CERT members will receive 29 hours of initial training provided free of charge. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend.

The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises during the last day.

The training is scheduled to start on Saturday, October 13 and continue the following weekend. There is optional training on Thursday, October 18 in conjunction with the annual “Great Washington Shakeout”.

The course will be held in the South Bend High School Library located at 400 First Street E in South Bend. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 24 participants.

Training is scheduled as follows:

Saturday, October 13, 2018 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 14, 2018 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 18, 2018 – 10:18 a.m. The Great Washington ShakeOut (optional)

Saturday, October 20, 2018 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 21, 2018 – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To register or for more information, contact Scott McDougall at (360) 875-9338 or (360) 642-9338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us, or Key McMurry (360) 942-3184.