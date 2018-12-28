CenturyLink outage impacting 911

A reported CenturyLink outage nationwide is impacting some issues with emergency services.

According to Grays Harbor Communications E911, some citizens are reporting problems dialing 911 and receiving a fast busy signal.

CenturyLink is aware and working to resolve the issue.

E911 says that at this time there is no ETA for restoration. They say that if you try calling 911 and you receive a fast busy signal, try using a different phone. It is unclear at this time if it impacts all phones (landline, cell and VOIP.) If you are still unable to reach 911 and you are in Grays Harbor Communications service area, residents can call the 10-digit line at 360-533-8765 or 1-800-281-6944.