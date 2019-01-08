Central Park water bills may have errors

Grays Harbor County Water District #2 in Central Park is advising customers to look closely at their bills.

According to updates from the district, there were problems with some bills recently sent to customers. In a statement, they say that a “combination of new meters and a new billing system” created issues that resulted in some faulty bills.

“Water bills for services along Highway 12 are coming up with serious errors.” said the district, adding “Some people have received bills as high as $15,000 on 91 cubic feet of usage.”

If you received such a bill, just call or email us and we will make the correction. The office number is 360-532-1828 and the email address is info@centralparkwater.net.