Celebration of Life for Lindsey Baum on Saturday

A Celebration of Life for Lindsey Baum is happening this week in Olympia.

Organized by the group “Justice For Lindsey Baum”, the event is planned following the discovery of Lindsey’s remains in a rural area near Ellensburg.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 18 from 1-4pm at the Evergreen Christian Community Church in Olympia and is open to the public.

In September of 2017, remains were found in a remote area of Eastern Washington and the search changed from a Missing Persons case to a Kidnapping/Homicide investigation.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, hunters recovered bones and turned them over to police, but because they were not suspected of being from any particular case they were not tested until early this year.

In May it was announced that these bones had been DNA tested and they were from the McCleary girl who went missing on June 26, 2009 as she walked home from a friend’s house in McCleary, never to be seen again.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, including the FBI, have been investigating the site where the remains were found in an attempt to link someone to the site. As of now, no new suspects or details have been released about that investigation.

The Celebration of Life this weekend is an opportunity for community members and others who have followed the case to share a story or a memory of Lindsey.

Lindsey’s celebration will also be livestreamed and a link will be provided at the Justice For Lindsey Baum Facebook Page the day prior.

The investigation into Lindsey’s disappearance and suspected murder is ongoing.

Tips can be made by calling 360-964-1799 or emailing baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.