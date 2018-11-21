CDC says throw away ALL romaine lettuce due to E. coli

Thirty-two people in 11 states have been infected with E.coli after eating romaine lettuce and the Center for Disease Control is asking residents to not eat the vegetable and to throw any in your home out.

The CDC has sent an advisory to not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until more can be learned about the outbreak. In addition to the over 30 people in the US, 18 people in the Canadian provenances of Ontario and Quebec have also been infected.

No residents of Washington have reported illness so far.

State Ill People California 10 Connecticut 1 Illinois 2 Massachusetts 2 Maryland 1 Michigan 7 New Hampshire 2 New Jersey 3 New York 2 Ohio 1 Wisconsin 1 Total 32

Residents and restaurant owners are being asked to throw away ANY type of romaine lettuce, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away. The advisory says that you should also wash and sanitize any drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.

The blanket advisory is due the the fact that no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand of romaine lettuce has been identified.

The recent illnesses started on dates ranging from October 8, 2018 to October 31, 2018. Thirteen people were hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic evidence from the United States and Canada indicates that romaine lettuce is a likely source of the outbreak.

This strain of E.coli has the same DNA fingerprint as the E. coli strain isolated from ill people in a 2017 outbreak linked to leafy greens in the United States and to romaine lettuce in Canada. The current outbreak is not related to a recent multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to romaine lettuce.

This investigation is ongoing, and CDC will provide more information as it becomes available.