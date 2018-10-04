Car vs. pole accident leads to power outage in Pacific Beach

Power was down for over 900 PUD customers after a car versus pole accident in Pacific Beach.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that crews needed to de-energize a large number of customers around Pacific Beach following a hit and run, car versus pole accident at the intersection of Main and 4th in Pacific Beach.

They said that roughly 950 customers in downtown Pacific Beach, the Naval Station, and Seabrook would be out of power for several hours as crews replaced the damaged pole.

They expected to cut power between 10:30pm and 11:00pm and they say that power was restored to all customers in Pacific Beach and Seabrook at about 1:45am.