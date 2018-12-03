Car vs. pole accident knocks out power in Westport area

A car vs. pole collision caused a power outage over the weekend.

Late Friday night the Grays Harbor PUD reported to KXRO that repairs from a car vs. pole accident in the Westport area required crews to cut power to much of the South Beach area, impacting around 2,200 customers.

They said that starting at around 1:00 a.m., crews would cut power to all customers south of the Westport substation on SR105 including Grayland, Tokeland and areas of Westport.

They expected the outage would last around six hours while crews replaced the pole and damaged equipment.

They reported at about 5:00 a.m. on Saturday that crews had completed repairs in Grayland and all customers were back online.