A man was hit by a car while walking in the middle of Highway 101.

The Washington State Patrol says that around 10pm, the 39 year old Rochester man was walking on Highway 101 around 13 miles north of Raymond, near Salmon Creek.

According to the report, a 72 year old Seattle man in a 1999 Audi A6 was driving north when he struck the man.

The victim was airlifted to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

No charges are currently pending.