CAP Statement in Support of the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pathologists–The College of American Pathologists President Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, released the following statement in support and urges quick passage of the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act.:
“The College of American Pathologists (CAP) supports the introduction and swift passage of the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act that would mitigate the impact of various payment cuts affecting pathologists and the services they provide to American’s seniors beginning in January of 2022. The effect of these cuts will further exacerbate health care disparities that exist in rural and urban areas. Our chief concern is that if the Medicare cuts go through in 2022, access to health care services will decrease disproportionally and will grossly affect the physicians caring for our most vulnerable patients. Additionally, the bill would provide much-needed relief for pathologists and enable them to diagnose the omicron COVID variant and other variants, treat patients, and ensure critical laboratory quality especially in the ongoing pandemic. The CAP thanks Congress for its continued investments in pathology and laboratory medicine and urges the house and senate to act swiftly to pass this important piece of legislation.”
About the College of American Pathologists
As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. As a 501(c)(6) membership organization, the CAP is the only entity representing pathologists with unrestricted advocacy capability and a political action committee, PathPAC. For more information, visit yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care. Read the CAP Annual Report.
Contacts
Apoorva Stull202-354-7102Email: [email protected]