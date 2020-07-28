      Weather Alert

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 2: Captain Phillips

Jul 28, 2020 @ 1:14pm

Cade catches up with Captain Rich Phillips of the Maersk Alabama that was taken hostage by Somali pirates off the coast of west Africa in April 2009. You’ve seen the movie, you’ve read the book… but now hear from the man himself. We go into detail about those treacherous days at sea and how quick thinking, a survival mindset and Cade’s brothers from SEAL Team 6 ultimately carried the day.

WARNING: This podcast contains depictions of violence, controversial topics, and language that may be considered offensive to some.

