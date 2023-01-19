KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Campus-wide lockdown Wednesday at South Bend schools

January 19, 2023 7:54AM PST
The South Bend School District held a campus-wide lockdown and intruder drill on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that the drill was planned and conducted early Wednesday.

The drill was reportedly conducted in order to test building/classroom procedures and internal/external notification & communication.  

It was stated that the South Bend Police Department was notified of the drill in advance.  

For security purposes, Tienhaara states that further details will not be shared with the public.

Questions can be directed to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara at 875-6041.

