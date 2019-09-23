Camping World in Pasco, Washington Honors Active-Duty Military and Veterans by Flying Vast American Flag

Flag raising ceremony will be held on July 2 and is open to the entire community
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camping World, the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owners’ organization, today announced that they are continuing a tradition of honoring present and past members of our armed forces by installing a massive American flag at their Pasco, Washington RV SuperCenter. The 40×80’ flag which covers 3,200 square feet, will fly on a 130’ pole and is being installed as part of a project that Camping World and Good Sam began in February of 2014 to show their ongoing appreciation of America’s veterans and active military members.
“It has been our vision to continue the tradition of raising these flags at our properties across the country, to show our support and appreciation to our country and to those that have sacrificed so much to keep our communities safe,” stated Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We love having the opportunity to bring together local communities to celebrate our great country and the brave men and women who have fought for us and will continue raising these flags in other markets in the coming months.”
Camping World of Pasco, which is located at 9420 Sandifur Parkway, will hold an official flag raising ceremony on Tuesday, July 2 at 11am. The ceremony will be attended by the local VFW Color Guard, Boy scouts of America – Blue Mountain Council, and the American Legion (Riders) Post 34. All local public service and safety members, military, veterans and community members are invited to attend this event.
