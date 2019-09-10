Camping World in Pasco, Washington Honors Active-Duty Military and Veterans by Flying Vast American Flag
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camping World, the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owners’ organization, today announced that they are continuing a tradition of honoring present and past members of our armed forces by installing a massive American flag at their Pasco, Washington RV SuperCenter. The 40×80’ flag which covers 3,200 square feet, will fly on a 130’ pole and is being installed as part of a project that Camping World and Good Sam beg