Campfire restrictions for Olympic National Park/Forest

Campfire restrictions are now in place for the Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest.

As of this week, a campfire restriction has been implemented that only allows campfires in metal rings at designated sites, campgrounds or picnic areas.

This includes the coastal areas of Olympic National Park.

Gas or propane camp stoves may still be used in the wilderness backcountry and campgrounds, but should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Extreme caution is urged with any open flame.

This move to Phase 1 fire restrictions is due to the extremely dry conditions that are forecasted to continue; the need to align with state and county campfire restrictions; the current commitment of firefighting resources battling numerous wildfires around the nation; and the strain any new uncontrolled fires would place on these resources.

Both the Northwest region and the nation remain at a Preparedness Level 3 (PL-3) with the majority of firefighting resources already deployed due to the wildland fire activity throughout the country.

Prior to the recent heatwave, precipitation levels were already below average this year, elevating wildfire risk across the western side of Washington state. The recent record-breaking temperatures resulted in more rapid drying, elevating the fire danger across the state to a level not typically seen at this time of year.

“The safety of our firefighters and the public are top priority.”

The public is urged to be aware of the high fire danger and take precautions to ensure fire safety.

Visitors to public lands should always use caution to prevent human-caused wildfires.

To reduce the risk, please consider the following:

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands.

Before going camping, learn of any new restrictions that may be in place.

If smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray.

To report a fire dial 911.