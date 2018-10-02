Burn ban lifted

The county-wide burn ban has been lifted.

According to a release from the Grays Harbor Fire Marshal’s Office the burn ban was lifted at 12:01am this morning.

In the release they say that “Grays Harbor County Fire Districts and Fire Departments in cooperation with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency, will be lifting burn restrictions to allow recreational campfires and residential burning, along with land clearing and silvicultural burning throughout Grays Harbor.”

Grays Harbor Fire District #5 reminded residents that burning items such as garbage and furniture, and the use of burning barrels are never allowed.