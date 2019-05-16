Burn Ban lifted in Pacific County

South Bend, WA – The burn ban placed on Pacific County has been lifted.

The Pacific County Department of Community Development announced that the temporary burn ban for the region was lifted on Wednesday.

The Raymond Fire Department stated Wednesday that overall conditions are still dry, and their hope was that resident be responsible and careful when burning.

Pacific County Fire Marshal Tim Crose had announced that the temporary burn ban was in effect last week after dry conditions, limiting all outdoor burning.

Further bans could come over the next few months as temperatures rise.