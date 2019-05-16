Burn Ban lifted in Pacific County
By KXRO News
|
May 16, 2019 @ 7:29 AM

South Bend, WA – The burn ban placed on Pacific County has been lifted.

The Pacific County Department of Community Development announced that the temporary burn ban for the region was lifted on Wednesday.

The Raymond Fire Department stated Wednesday that overall conditions are still dry, and their hope was that resident be responsible and careful when burning.

Pacific County Fire Marshal Tim Crose had announced that the temporary burn ban was in effect last week after dry conditions, limiting all outdoor burning.

Further bans could come over the next few months as temperatures rise.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Summit Pacific Medical Center receives USDA award 2019 Filing Week: Day 4 Spartina treatment season starts in June Three State Parks “Free Days” coming in June Local outdoor projects up for review at May 23 meeting Rognlin’s, Inc. selected for Cosi Hill project
Comments