Burn ban adjusted locally

While the Fire Level has decreased in the county this week, some restrictions still apply for outdoor burning.

Grays Harbor County announced that with the recent wet weather that the area has seen, restrictions on outdoor burning are being eased and the public will be allowed to have campfires on private land. Despite this change, residential burning of yard debris, land clearing and silvicultural [forest practices] burning is prohibited until further notice.

The county is working with local fire departments, the Washington Department of Natural Resources, and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency (ORCAA) on the regulations.

Campfires are allowed on private property in fire pits as follows;

The campfire shall be no greater than 3-feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8-inches above ground surface, with a 2-foot- wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.

The campfire shall have an area at least 10-feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20-feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16-years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

For more information on local fire restrictions

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025

or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121

For information about fires on Local Beaches

All beach fires must be located 100 feet minimum from the dunes and comply with WAC 352-37-105.

Please contact Washington State Parks at their website at http://parks.state.wa.us/ or by calling; Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844.

For daily updates on burn restrictions

Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk then click on fire information in the far right corner.

Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.