Burke and Deegan to retire at Timberland

There are retirements coming to longtime Timberland Bank employees.

The local bank announced that Senior Vice Presidents, Janet Deegan and Denise Burke have announced they will retire from Timberland on October 22nd after more than 20 years with the Bank.

In a release, they say that Deegan joined Timberland Bank in 1991 before being promoted to Vice President in 2006 and Senior Vice President and Residential Loan Manager in 2017.

Burke is said to have joined Timberland in 1997 as the Marketing Director and was promoted to Vice President in 2006, earning the title of Senior Vice President in 2017.

Deegan joined the bank when it was only 5 branches, and Burke when they had grown to 7. Now, the bank states that as they leave their reach extends to 22 branch locations and approximately $1 billion in assets.

The bank tells KXRO that both in in and out of work, Burke has been and will continue to be recognized for “her commitment to local communities”

“…having served on the City of Hoquiam Planning Commission and leading the Bank to raise more than $260,000 for Grays Harbor Relay for Life during her tenure. In 2015, Burke challenged Bank employees to complete “100 Good Deeds” to celebrate the Bank’s 100th year. The results were a true testament to her commitment to community service. Under Burke’s leadership, Bank employees collected 370 boxes of cereal for Aberdeen’s Gospel Mission, painted Pope’s Kids Place in Centralia, collected 766 jars of peanut butter and jelly for the Puyallup Food Bank and completed 97 additional acts of community service.”

After retirement, Deegan looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, in her garden and crafting.

The public is invited to attend a retirement reception is planned for Deegan and Burke on Tuesday, October 2nd from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at the Hoquiam branch, 624 Simpson Ave.