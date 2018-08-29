Burger King fire contained to kitchen area

A grease fire in the kitchen of Burger King in East Aberdeen saw a surge of firefighters on scene.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Rich Malizia tells KXRO that the fire started in the hood of the kitchen area. Employees found the fire and attempted to use an extinguisher to douse the blaze to no avail.

Employees were able to get everyone out of the building as firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

Malizia says that the fire was contained to the hood chimney and partially in the roof. Holes did need to be placed in the roof to make sure the fire had not spread.

At this time it is not known how long the now flame grilled Burger King will need to be closed before they can continue to provide flame grilled Whoppers.