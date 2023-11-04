Bulldogs advance, Ravens and Eagles eliminated from playoffs

Montesano 71, Stevenson 0

Montesano’s march to the state football playoffs continued on Friday night as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 44-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 71-0 win over the Stevenson Bulldogs at Jack Rottle Stadium.

Montesano’s special teams wasted little time in taking control of the contest as Toren Crites returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, giving Montesano a lead in the first :07 seconds that they would never relinquish. For the visitors from Stevenson, it only got worse. On the ensuing kickoff, Felix Romero’s squib kick was recovered by the Bulldogs, who quickly scored on Tyson Perry’s 21-yard run. Trailing 14-0, Stevenson’s offense finally took the field, but on their second play, Mason Rasmussen intercepted an errant pass and returned it 25-yards for a score, giving Montesano a 21-0 advantage. The Bulldogs would score three more first quarter touchdowns on a 12-yard run by Terek Gunter and 31 and 25 yard runs by Felix Romero. The Bulldogs special teams would add one more score, tallying a safety on a bad punt snap.

In the second quarter, Montesano would add three more touchdowns on a 12-yard run by Bode Poler and two scores by Gabe Bodwell, sending the home team Bulldogs into the locker room with a 64-0 halftime lead.

Montesano freshman Brody Williamson would add a score in a second half played with a running clock, as the Bulldogs defense secured the teams sixth consecutive shutout to win by a final of 71-0. Montesano moves to 10-0 on the season and will await the state seeding announcements by the WIAA on Sunday.

(courtesy of Justin Damesiewicz)

Other scores

Toledo 36, Raymond South Bend 14 – Ravens eliminated from playoffs

La Center 50, Elma 7 – Eagles eliminated from playoffs.