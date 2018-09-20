Budget advisory committee being formed to help Aberdeen School District cut costs

Aberdeen Superintendent Alicia Henderson is forming a Budget Advisory Committee to assist in making recommendations on restructuring expenditures under the state’s new funding model.

Henderson said in a release “Our Budget Advisory Committee is being formed to provide broad-based input from our community to establish district priorities for short and long-term planning”.

She provided an update to the Aberdeen School Board at its meeting Tuesday and said the district must achieve significant reductions over the next two years due to changes in how school districts are now funded.

Henderson announced an immediate freeze on non-essential expenditures and travel at the meeting.

The Budget Advisory Committee will be tasked with helping to identify cost savings of at least $1 million this year and more than $3 million in 2019-2020.

Information about the new committee is posted on the District’s website, including an online application for community members willing to dive into the world of school district finance.

“The District is looking for community members and staff with unique knowledge and skills to bring to the discussion about budget priorities for the Aberdeen School District,” Dr. Henderson said.

Five evening meetings are planned with the goal of making recommendations to the School Board on January 15, 2019.

Meetings will take place in the Community Room at Aberdeen High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: October 17, November 7, November 28, December 5 and January 9.

All of the committee’s meetings will be open to the public.