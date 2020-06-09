Brownfield Classic rescheduled in July
The Brownfield Classic has been scheduled for the Elma raceway after being rescheduled.
According to Grays Harbor Raceway, the new date for the ASCS NATIONAL TOUR & Brownfield Classic event has been moved to July 24 & 25.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event could not be held on the original date of June 19 & 20.
The raceway says that after some negotiating with ASCS and their ability to move other events, they were able to agree on a new timing.
Tickets will be honored for the new date of July 24 & 25.
The Modified National Event originally scheduled for July 24 & 25 will move to August 7 & 8. This weekend became available with the cancellation of the Fair.
“Thank you to everyone for all your patience during these unusual times.”