Bowerman Airport re-opens following work; ribbon cutting scheduled
Photo from Port of Grays Harbor
Hoquiam, WA – The Port of Grays Harbor will be celebrating the completion of work at the Bowerman Airport with a ribbon cutting this month.
In their monthly newsletter, the local Port authority announced that the Hoquiam airport is officially re-opened following the two-month closure prompted by a critical drainage project .
In celebration, the public is invited to an event to celebrate.
“The Port invites our community and our project partners to join us in celebrating with a ribbon cutting and refreshments Tuesday, October 8th, at 3pm at Bowerman Airport in Hoquiam,” shared Port Commission President Stan Pinnick.
“We want to thank the aviation community for their patience during the project. We are confident these improvements will benefit Bowerman Airport users for many years to come.”
The project at the airport included the installation of new catch basins and drain pipe, repaired grade between the runway and taxiway, repairs to the Segmented Circle and electrical improvements, including new runway lights.
In total, the project cost was listed at over $2.4 million, which will be shared by the FAA, Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation and the Port of Grays Harbor.
This project was completed by Rognlin’s, Inc. and is the fourth of five phases since 2013 says the Port, with the final phase of the project scheduled for 2023, which will be to combine drainage improvements with resurfacing of the aprons and taxiways around the hangars.