Bowerman Airport closing for two months

The Port of Grays Harbor issued a statement that a critical drainage project at Bowerman Airport will prompt a full closure of the runway, main taxiway, fuel island and apron from July 8, 2019 through September 4, 2019, per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

They say that the project will include the “regrading of runway and taxiway shoulders, as well as the area between the runway and taxiway to move water away from those surfaces”.

During the project, much of the drainage infrastructure will be removed and replaced with additional catch basins installed as needed, and existing outfalls will be cleaned and repaired as necessary.

After completion, the area will be seeded and returned to a grass-covered surface. Edge lighting along the runway will be replaced and the segmented navigation circle repaired. The improvements should dramatically reduce the frequency, amount, and duration of surface water at the airport.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience the closure may cause to our aviation community, both locally and beyond,” stated Business and Trade Development Assistant Shannon Anderson.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during construction and we are confident the drainage project improvements will be a benefit for Bowerman Airport users for decades to come.”

Work will be completed by local contractor Rognlin’s, Inc. will complete the project.

In total, the project cost is listed at $2,412,623.67, which will be shared by the FAA, Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation and the Port of Grays Harbor.

This project is The project is the fourth of five phases since 2013 says the Port, with the final phase of the project scheduled for 2023, which will to combine drainage improvements with resurfacing of the aprons and taxiways around the hangars.