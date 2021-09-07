Booster shot mass vaccination clinic coming in November

Booster shots are coming to Grays Harbor through a mass vaccination site, but not for a couple months.
Grays Harbor County Public Health issued a notice to give a timeline of when booster shots will be available locally.
According to their release, the Mass Vaccination site administering booster COVID-19 vaccines will begin operations later this November, pending final approval from the Washington State Department of Health to administer booster doses.
Officials tell KXRO that due to the number of enrolled vaccine providers in Grays Harbor, the mass vaccination site will be able to target the most significant time of need, anticipated to spike in November and December of this year.
They say that the recent data from the CDC shows that rates of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are increasing across the country for people of all ages.
“Hospitalization rates in adults were reported to be 2.0 per 100,000 in an early July measure, and jumped dramatically to 10.2 per 100,000 in just a five-week period. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization”.
Full details on process and registration will be released to the community when possible.
Grays Harbor County Public Health strongly encourages those who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to schedule a vaccination immediately.
CDC recommends those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Being immunocompromised means that your immune system is weakened, either by disease or medication. When possible, your third dose should be the same vaccine as the first two doses, but may be the other mRNA vaccine brand if the original is not available. Currently no additional dose is recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine.
Certain immunocompromised individuals can access a 3rd dose vaccination at Grays Harbor County Public Health’s in-house clinics, or one of the 17 other local enrolled providers listed below.
For Public Health clinics, we ask that individuals schedule 3rd dose appointments by calling (360) 964-1850.
Visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov to find a provider near you.