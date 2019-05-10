Bonus clam dig approved for May 18-20

Montesano, WA – State shellfish managers have approved a “bonus” razor clam dig on ocean beaches for three days, May 18-20.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on morning low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. No digging will be allowed on any beach after noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and morning low tides:

May 18, Saturday, 6:58 a.m.; -1.4 feet; Mocrocks

May 19, Sunday, 7:41 a.m.; -1.6 feet; Mocrocks

May 20, Monday, 8:23 a.m.; -1.6 feet; Mocrocks

“We are happy to announce that healthy clam populations on Mocrocks beach support another dig,” said Ayres.

The southern border of Mocrocks Beach is the Copalis River and the northern border of Mocrocks is the southern end of Quinault Indian Reservation, just south of the Moclips River.

Mocrocks includes the following popular areas: Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips Beach.

Copalis Beach, just south of Mocrocks, will not be open.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach; 2018-19 licenses are no longer valid for this dig.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.