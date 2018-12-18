Bomb threat on Oakville School causes evacuation

The Oakville School was evacuated after a bomb threat was made and after a search no explosives were found.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that the Oakville School District received a bomb threat on Monday at about 2:00 p.m. that said that a suspect had planted a bomb inside of the school.

Police say the school was closed and children were evacuated.

State Route 12 was also closed in front of the school.

Washington State Patrol bomb detection K-9’s responded to the scene and searched the school and no explosive devices were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said that investigators were still on scene last night looking for anything suspicious.

They say the threat was taken seriously and they will be investigating to try and determine who made it.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect please contact the Sheriff’s Office through the dispatch non-emergency line at 360-533-8765 or Detective Fritts at 360-964-1754.