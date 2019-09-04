Body found in local river identified as missing Enumclaw man
The man whose body was found in the Copalis River on Labor Day has been identified.
Grays Harbor County Coroner Robert Kegel issued a release following the discovery of an unidentified man recovered from the Copalis River north of Copalis Beach on Monday.
Following an autopsy, that man has been identified as Jeffrey A. Hild, 57, of Enumclaw.
According to Kegel, Hild was reported missing to the Ocean Shores Police Department on August 29 and had been visiting a friend in Ocean City.
The coroner says that the cause of death has been ruled as drowning, although the manner of death is undetermined at this time.