Body found in Hoquiam victim of apparent homicide

A Hoquiam man’s body was found at a boat launch on Sunday and it appears to law enforcement that he was a victim of homicide.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Sunday at about 9:00am deputies were sent to the boat launch located at 1344 State Route 109 in Hoquiam to a report of a body that was found there by a fisherman.

When they arrived, deputies were assisted by the Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers who confirmed the information.

According to the sheriff’s office, after further investigation deputies identified the deceased as 35 year old Andrew Detwiler from Hoquiam.

The sheriff’s office says that based on evidence at the scene it was apparent that Detwiler was the victim of homicidal violence.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence throughout Sunday and the investigation continues.

According to the Grays Harbor County Coroner an autopsy was conducted yesterday morning and identified the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide.

Anyone with information on the investigation or the victim’s whereabouts on Saturday night or early Sunday morning are asked to call Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Darrin Wallace at 360-964-1742 or Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson at 360-964-1723.