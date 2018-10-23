Boats are sinking in Hoquiam, and efforts continue to try and stop it from happening

The efforts to clean up 4 boats sinking in the Hoquiam river continue, but it is not as easy as simply finding the owner and forcing them to fix the problem.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers spoke at the Hoquiam City Council meeting on Monday in regards to multiple boats currently leaking oils and gasoline into the Hoquiam River and what is holding up the process.

He says that the issue comes not only from where the boats are located, but in finding the owners.



Myers says that whenever a vessel starts to sink on the river and possibly leak fuels, the Department of Ecology is called and a spill response team is sent out, and the efforts to contain the spill continue until the boat can be removed.

In their latest update, the Department of Ecology said that they are not able to remove fuel from the vessels safely so they are proceeding with “aggressive on-water containment and absorbents for as long as it takes”.

The state Derelict Vessel Program is involved in the current efforts, similar to a situation that began in 2004 with the Northern Retriever which sank in local waters off Rennie Island. After the boat began to sink, the owner towed it to Hoquiam waters and the City took possession in 2008, which was challenged by the owner. That case, said Myers, took years to fully get the boat out of the water due to jurisdictional and other issues. That case was appealed to the State Supreme Court before being resolved.

Myers said that unfortunately the issue is a complicated one.



Cleanup of the sunken vessels continues, and Myers added that a focus going forward will be how to prevent a similar instance from occuring.