Board of Health meeting to be held Friday; public invited to attend virtually
Prior to the Grays Harbor County Commissioners applying for a variance to move into Phase 3 locally, another board will need to approve the move.
On Friday, June 12 from 2-3p, the Grays Harbor County Board of Health will hold a Special Meeting on Zoom.
While a separate entity, the Board of Health consists of the Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the board will discuss the variance paperwork and get guidance from health professionals on the current situation before providing any guidance toward a variance.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86276512600
Meeting ID: 862 7651 2600
Dial by Phone: 1 253 215 8782
Please call Alex Vido (360-500-4068) at least two days in advance if you need to make special language, hearing, or accessibility requests.
Written material is available in alternate formats upon request