Blood donations needed; Amazon offering chance of Hawaii trip and gift cards to those who donate

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood shortage continues.
They say thousands have answered the call to give, but additional donors are needed as we head into the busy holiday season.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.
Officials stated that to incentivize donations, and in honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
All who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.