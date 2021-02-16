Blood donations locally; Red Cross says COVID-19 survivors needed

The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood.
According to a release, COVID-19 survivors are especially needed to address a convalescent plasma shortage. These individuals may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
“Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.”
Multiple dates have been scheduled over the next few weeks for local opportunities to donate.
Aberdeen
3/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 224, 105 E Heron St
Hoquiam
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge Hoquiam, 624 K Street
Montesano
3/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Chapel of Montesano, 303 Pioneer Ave W
Ocean Shores
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Beach Senior High School, 336 State Rt 115
The Red Cross says that blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon, as available. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
This incentive was made possible by a $1 million donation from Amazon, and the Red Cross hopes it will motivate donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products.
“During this pandemic, the Red Cross has been fortunate to witness the best of humanity and grateful to partners like Amazon, who have stepped up to help. Amazon’s generous donation will specifically help support the Red Cross efforts to collect a sufficient amount of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients as well as support the needs of sickle cell patients by helping to engage the Black community on the importance of giving blood and hosting blood drives. “
All Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Aberdeen
3/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 224, 105 E Heron St
Hoquiam
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge Hoquiam, 624 K Street
Montesano
3/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Chapel of Montesano, 303 Pioneer Ave W
Ocean Shores
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Beach Senior High School, 336 State Rt 115
Auburn
3/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of LDS Auburn M St, 625 M St NE
Mercer Island
3/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mercer Island Ward, 4001 Island Crest Way
Seattle
2/19/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cascade People’s Center, 309 Pontius Ave. N.
2/23/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S
2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Radisson Hotel Seattle Airport, 18118 International Blvd
3/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S
3/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of LDS Skyway Building, 8220 S. 126th St
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lotte Hotel Seattle, 809 5th Avenue
Bremerton
2/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sylvan Way Baptist Church, 900 Sylvan Way
Silverdale
2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kitsap Mall, 10315 Silverdale Way NW
Chehalis
3/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LDS – Chehalis Ward, 2195 Jackson Highway
Everett
3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Everett Chapter, 2530 Lombard Avenue
Marysville
3/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Church of LDS Marysville, 9215 51st Ave NE
Snohomish
3/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish, 1306 Lake View Avenue
Olympia
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd
From American Red Cross:
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.