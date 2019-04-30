Bishop Scholarship applications open tomorrow for 2019-2020

Bishop Scholarship applications open tomorrow for next school year.

Grays Harbor College tells KXRO that current college and graduate school students, who graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school, are encouraged to seek financial assistance for their education by applying for the E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Foundation scholarships.

In previous years, undergraduates were eligible to receive as much as $3,000 per year, while graduate students were eligible to receive as much as $5,000.

Awards are paid directly to the student’s college to offset the cost of tuition, room, board and other fees.

Applications are available May 1st through the Grays Harbor College Foundation website, https://www.ghc.edu/foundation/student-resources, and they must be submitted no later than July 1.

Recipients will be announced by July 25th.

“Started more than 30 years ago by the Bishop Foundation, this scholarship fund is designated for students in their third or fourth years of accredited four-year college or universities, as well as for students in their first two years of accredited graduate schools.”

This includes students who are enrolling in GHC’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs, who meet the Bishop program qualifications.

Grays Harbor College administers the scholarship program and for further information, students may contact 360-538-4024 or scholarships@ghc.edu.