Bishop Center for Performing Arts offering both in-person and virtual performances this winter

Grays Harbor College announced that Bishop Center for Performing Arts’ season will open on Friday, January 14 at 7:00 pm with an in-person and free showing of the award-winning documentary, “The River.”
The film covers the success and failure of managing the homeless encampment in Aberdeen.
Viewers will also hear from the individuals who lived in the encampment. The film’s producer Heather Pilder Olson and director Rick Walters will be available for a Q&A following the showing.
Donations of blankets, coats, and winter supplies will be accepted for local shelters.
A variety of virtual, free performances will include flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny on Friday, January 28 at 7:00 pm. Matheny was lauded as “one of the jazz world’s most talented horn players” by The San Francisco Chronicle.
The season will continue with a family friendly, virtual show featuring Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science.
“This show promises to have so much science, and so little time. The wild adventure in science with Doktor Kaboom will take place on Friday, February 4 at 7:00 pm and is free to attend.”
The musical comedy “Something Rotten” will bring audiences back to the theatre for six performances, March 4, 5, 11, & 12 at 7:30 pm and matinees on March 6 and 13 at 2:00 pm.
“Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first Broadway. Witness the scandalous excitement of opening night with the Bottom Brothers.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ghc.edu/bishop or calling 360-538-4066.
The winter programming will close on Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 pm with a virtual jazz concert featuring GHC students under the directions of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
In-person programs will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to entering the theatre.
Masks will be required to be worn at all times in the theatre. Virtual programming can be viewed via www.ghc.edu/bishop or on the Bishop Center’s Facebook live page.